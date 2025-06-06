TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 7

Oneonta Pride Celebrations

PARADE—1:30 p.m.; line-up at 1 p.m. “Pride Parade to Kick off Pridefest 2025.” Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance. Route is Market Street to Main Street and ending at Neahwa Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

PRIDE—2 p.m. “Pridefest 2025: A Celebration of Queer Love.” Events, activities and a big gay wedding where everyone is invited to commemorate 10 years of marriage equality. Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

DEADLINE—Last day to submit art for the first ever Art Sale at Worcester Schenevus Library 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=992991029636238&set=a.418484840420196

YARD SALE—8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore 30+ sales and find unique items. Individual hours may vary. Village of Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or https://www.wearecooperstown.com/coopyardsales/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, real maple syrup, scrambled eggs and more presented by the Auxiliary. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-3045 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2403403863363552?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

GARDEN—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Annual Plant Sale. Raffle, bake sale and more. Presented by the Garden Club of Richfield Springs. Richfield Springs Public Library parking lot, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251600493633128&set=a.506937474766104

SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opening day. Featuring starter plants, baked goods, hand crafted items and more. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1586667778698296/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

PSYCHIC—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fae Faire.” Bewitch Me Joyful Apothecary & Crafts, 1398 East Side Road, Morris. (607) 267-0617 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3310691369061952/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “4-H Child Care Clinic.” Children aged 11+ learn safety, child development, nutrition, activities and business skills to help in their child care business. Fees apply. Bring your own lunch. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149621467341606&set=a.299251229045305

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

BARN SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival Annual Barn Sale.” Like-new furniture and home furnishing, collectibles, boutique items, potted plants, and baked goods. Continues 6/8. 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 434-5239.

PLANETARIUM—Family friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578569612101?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays or by appointment through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1276950261103369&set=a.250757320389340

POTTERY—11 a.m. “Raku Firing BYO. Bisqueware.” Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/events/9838775709516620?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FINALE—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://samyenewyork.secure.retreat.guru/program/sangha-saturdays/

ART—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Introduction to Portrait Drawing.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/introtoportraitdrawing

CRAFT—Noon to 3 p.m. “Permanent Jewelry Event.” Presented by Timeless by Tatiana. Green Lakes Home & Garden, 8442 State Highway 28, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0955 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1394388215354121&set=a.634214871371463

ART—12:30-4:30 p.m. “En Plein Air Painting Celebration.” Free afternoon of painting in the Memorial Garden. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555678&PK=

GAMING—1-4 p.m. “Pokémon: Weekly Standard Tournament.” Fees apply. Held each Saturday. Good Games, 154 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8892 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1958335594971364/1958335618304695/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART SHOW—3-7 p.m. “Art Show Opening & Talk: Called To Create.” Presented by Cynthia Marsh. Institute for Spiritual Development Oneonta, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 3, Oneonta. (607) 353-7001 or https://www.facebook.com/events/752199420570616/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Sumer is Icumen In.” Fenimore Chamber Orchestra presents “Granville Bantock: Scenes from the Scottish Highlands,” “Joan Trimble: Suite for Strings,” and more. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.fenimore-orchestra.org/events

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Hadestown: Teen Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 6/8. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/hadestown

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Evening of Contemporary Mexican Music with the Villalobos Brothers. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/villalobos-brothers

