TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 10

Learn About Invasive Species

with the Master Gardeners

GARDEN—5-6:30 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m. “Invasive Species in the Garden.” Learn with the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/06/10/invasive-species-in-your-garden

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Join the group to clean the rain gardens on Main Street. Care for the trees, collect trash, weed and more to beautify Main Street. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on Vroman’s Nose, Middleburgh. Contact hike leader Betsy Cunningham, (607) 437-3758 or https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903903

EMPLOYMENT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair.” Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties. https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-june-10-2025

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of barbecue chicken, potato salad, three-bean salad and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Home School Nature Walk: Basswood Pond State Forest.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. Basswood Pond State Forest, Conservation Road, Burlington Flats. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-basswood-pond-state-forest

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GARDEN—3-5 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Afterschool club open to grades K-2 and grades 3-6 to learn garden planning, plant care, and more. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 6/17. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1132816711984689&set=a.431759115423789

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516220123683/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Edmeston Town Barn, Edmeston. (607) 547-4230 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws v. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

