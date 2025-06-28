TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 29

Guitar Society Concert for

the Unadilla Food Pantry

BENEFIT CONCERT—2 p.m. Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York presents a concert to benefit the Unadilla Food Pantry. First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122247345914217378&set=a.122115157586217378

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FINALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157008476466945&set=a.557428283091637

FIRST AID—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Heartsaver CPR & First Aid Class.” Presented by the American Heart Association and the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Fees apply. Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433- 2906 https://www.facebook.com/events/1387906399184717?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HERBAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Herbal Remedies Weekend.” Demonstrations of how plants were used as medicine in the mid-19th century. Included with regular admission. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/herbal-remedies-weekend/2025-06-29/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How To Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Blue Stone.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1033266195417160

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323374389393/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. Panel Discussion. Featuring local firefighters who survived the February 1974 D&H Railroad wreck and explosion. They will recount where they were, what they saw and heard, and the personal aftermath. Presented by the Town of Maryland Historical Society at the AmVets Building, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227288198341795&set=gm.1712371536067427&idorvanity=291944741443454

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Summer Mushroom Walk with Shane Gardner.” Understanding of edible and medicinal fungi in their natural habitat. Bring comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, a notebook or field guide and basket or bag for collecting. Location will be provided upon registration. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summer-mushroom-walk-with-shane-gardner

EXHIBIT—5 p.m. Artist talk with the artists behind the “Phantasm/Chimera” exhibit. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

DRUM CIRCLE—5 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle and Potluck.” Presented by The Telegraph School. All ages/skill levels welcome. Bring your own or use the provided drums. Free-will donations appreciated. Cherry Valley Gazebo, 3 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

