TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 1

Meet and Mingle with the
Friends of the Parks

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents and make connections. This month, learn about Cooperstown’s six village parks with the Friends of the Parks. Followed by the first of the Summer Concert Series at Lakefront Park. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or visit https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, weed and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988365341860/?active_tab=about

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s activity will be at Arnold Lake State Forest, Milford. Contact leader Jendy Murphy, (518) 605-5642 or https://susqadk.org/ 

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903906

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

HISTORICAL MARKER—1 p.m. New historical marker arrives for The Red Caboose, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1110346874472900&set=a.232668738907389

STEAM—1:30 p.m. “Power Up with STEAM: Minecraft Club.” Team challenge to build a base and play a game of capture the flag. Held Tuesdays through 7/29. For ages 8-12; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100796998738399&set=a.546921787459259

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Reflections on Glimmerglass.” Exhibit commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Glimmerglass National Register Historic District. On view through 8/30. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.smithyarts.org/reflections-on-glimmerglass

READING—6 p.m. “Summer Reading Kick-Off.” Milford Free Library, with the Greater Milford Historical Association. Held on the lawn behind the Sayre House, North Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9076 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=700434869576678&set=pcb.700435722909926

OPENING NIGHT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m.  “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: Woodshed Prophets.” Includes free ice cream and face painting at 6 p.m. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

