TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 3

Cooperstown Independence Day Celebration

CONCERT & MORE—Concert and America250 Celebration. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/events/lake-front-park/america-250-celebration-cooperstown-lakefront-concert-with-food-trucks-fireworks/1429024285658561/

• 5 p.m. Face painting, food trucks and more.

• 6 p.m. Cooperstown Community Concert Band.

• 6:30 p.m. Free Stewart’s Ice Cream.

• 8 p.m. Classic rock favorites performed by Steel Rail.

• Dusk. Fireworks.

GRIEF—“Camp Forget-Me-Not.” Free, one-day camp and safe place for kids to make new friends, share big feelings, and learn how to cope with grief. Facilitated by Helios Care grief professionals. Open to children ages 6-18 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Registration required by 7/16. Held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 7/23 at Townsend Elementary School, 42-66 North Street, Walton. (607) 432-6773 or https://helioscare.org/support-for-families/kids-camp/

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401520470587?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey divan over egg noodles, red cabbage and pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Cicadas and Cicada-killer Wasps” and “Feeding Friendly Insects: Weed Management.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

PRE-FOURTH CELEBRATION—3 p.m. Featuring family-fun activities, music, food, vintage baseball game, house tours and installation of the Lawrence Swart plaque by the Oneonta Chapter of the DAR. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.thisiscooperstown.com/event/swart-wilcox-pre-fourth-celebration/4080/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. Art exhibit celebrating the work of artist/educator Rhea Nowak and her fascination with notation, communication, and the act of reading itself. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1323752255854376

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Art of Glimmerglass.” Cherry Valley First Friday event. Show runs through 8/2. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

REOPENING—5 p.m. Celebrate the grand reopening of The Telegraph School with art exhibit, First Friday open mic, refreshments and more. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Barn Swallows. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/openmic

CONCERT—6 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band performance before the fireworks. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607) 267-9051.

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: The Herring and The Hummingbird. Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Mopar Cams. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

AMERICA250—Celebrate America’s 250th in the Town of Butternuts. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122181258272832998&set=a.122133937994832998

• 7 p.m. Ice Cream Social. Mt. Upton Community Park.

• 6:30 p.m. Gilbertsville Pet Parade. Commercial Street.

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

LIVE MUSIC—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Basso Vox performs 3+ centuries of music. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Group at the Old School Baptist Church, intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/basso-vox

CONTRADANCE—7:30 p.m. Featuring caller Ted Crane. Music provided by Quicksilver. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Fees apply. Cooperstown Beaver Valley Cabins and Campsites, 138 Towers Road, Milford. (607) 547-8164 or https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

FUNDRAISER—8 p.m. “Star Spangled 70s Disco Fundraiser.” Dance, disco outfits, music, refreshments and more. Proceeds benefit The Major’s Inn restoration projects. Tickets required. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. themajorsinn@gmail.com or https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-list

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