TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

INDEPENDENCE DAY—11 a.m. “Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration.” Parade kicks off in Springfield Center and proceeds to the Springfield Community Center for a patriotic celebration featuring music, Brooks’ BBQ, homemade pie, games, and more. Springfield Community Center, 129 Country Route 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-0304 or https://www.facebook.com/events/9438068149655198/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BANNED BOOK CLUB—Read “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker. Club meets last Wednesday of each month. This month’s meeting will be on 7/30 at 5:30 p.m. Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 985-8096 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1254243859709530/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK CLUB— “Summer Reading Program: Hartwick Literary & Zucchini Soup Society Book Club.” Read “Any Dream Will Do” by Debbie Macomber and discuss with the group on 7/16 at 1:30 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

BOOK GROUP—Read “The Lioness of Boston” by Emily Franklin and meet with the group to discuss on 7/24 at 4 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

INDEPENDENCE DAY—9 a.m. Parade featuring the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Marching Band, scouts, vintage cars and more. Followed by games at Centennial Park, 55 Spring Street, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1918890405534560&set=gm.2553613868315566&idorvanity=1641876026156026

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366490412639/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

INDEPENDENCE DAY—11 a.m. “Fourth of July Chicken BBQ.” Gilbertsville Fire Station, 114 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1183977513756240&set=pb.100064320084566.-2207520000

SWIMMING—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Three Mile Point, 6266 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157255533114299&set=a.465873058919220

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Grow Green Lawns with Overseeding” and “Beech Leaf Disease.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/events/grow-green-lawns-overseeding-beech-leaf-disease

INDEPENDENCE DAY—1-11 p.m. “2025 Oneonta Hometown Fourth of July Celebration.” Starts with the Independence Day parade on Main Street, followed by free entertainment, activities, vendors and more. Fireworks show at 9 p.m. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/566119896264175?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HISTORIC TOURS—2-5 p.m. “Annual D&H Historic Red Caboose Tours.” Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Free; open to the public. The Red Caboose, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1227835132367951?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

INDEPENDENCE DAY—4 p.m. “A Quiet Concert for the 4th.” Presented by the Catskill Conservatory and produced/hosted by Carlton Clay. Potluck supper to follow with table service and beverages provided. Free; donations appreciated. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Cherry Valley. (607) 263-5230 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Conception: The Making of Art from the Artists of the Cherry Valley Artworks 2025 Sculpture Trail.” First Friday event. Show runs through 7/27. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or https://www.facebook.com/events/746248804501621?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BASEBALL—6 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music by Black Mountain Symphony. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-black-mountain-symphony/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Dharma of Sound.” Presented by Samye Hermitage. North Indian music and Kirtan singing with Steve Corn playing bansuri. Samye Hermitage, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/

INDEPENDENCE DAY—7:30 p.m. Concert and fireworks for the 4th of July. Featuring local rock band Scattered Flurries, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring blankets/lawn chairs; donations gratefully accepted at admission. Personal fireworks/sparklers are prohibited. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (315) 858-0304 or https://www.facebook.com/events/9438068149655198/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free. Continues at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/5 and at 5 p.m. on 7/6. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR