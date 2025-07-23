TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 24

Explore the Oneonta Main Street of the 1960s

with the Oneonta History Center

HISTORY TOUR—6 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour of Main Street in the 1960s.” Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Oneonta natives explore historic downtown in the age of Woodstock. Coincides with the exhibition, “Schools of Rock.” Admission by donation. Meet at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/562890373201411/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988358675194/?active_tab=about

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

SUMMER STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories, crafts and fun. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=718259107828923&set=gm.2557798664563753&idorvanity=1641876026156026

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Help staff unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, green beans and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Tweens & Teens: Floral Candle Holder.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “A Time for Reflection: The Parallel Legacies of Willie McCovey and Billy Williams” by Jason Cannon. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-time-reflection-parallel-legacies-willie-mccovey-billy-williams

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1578548626467218&set=a.782907899364632

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “STEM Sparks! Science in Action.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

CRAFT—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Wire Wrapped Pendant Necklace Workshop.” Presented by Amanda Trumbull of Soul Crystal Creations. Fees apply; reservations required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1429873851769921?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CANASTA—5:30.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

FILM SERIES—6 p.m. Film Screening: “Lake of Betrayal—The Story of Kinzua Dam.” Part of the “Beneath Reservoir Waters” film series exploring the intersection of urban water needs and rural communities. Free. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1412895873148692&set=gm.974873711282339

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series: Sidney Community Band. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain).

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

THEATRE—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

NORWICH—7 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series: John Brown’s Body. East Park, Norwich. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Summer Concert Series: Fritz’s Polka Band. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/28. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/597849686488596?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Featuring writers Leslie Sharpe and Virginia Schwartz. Held online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Held each 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://brighthillpress.org/word-thursdays/

