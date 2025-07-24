TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 25

Marker Commemorates the Sixth Ward

HISTORICAL MARKER—2 p.m. New historical marker arrives for The Sixth Ward, 70 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1110346874472900&set=a.232668738907389

NOMINATIONS—3rd Annual Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award seeks nominees. Deadline is 8/22. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/compassionate-care-award/

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

BASEBALL—8-10:30 a.m. “Turn Two with Ozzie Smith.” Reception, photos, commemorative gifts, baseball instruction and stories with Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, Joe Mauer, and Jim Thome at Doubleday Field. Fees apply. Fundraiser for the Hall of Fame’s educational mission. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-0385 or https://baseballhall.org/events/turn-two-ozzie-smith-0

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366470412641/?active_tab=about

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138227674998266&set=a.458767152944325

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

READING—10 a.m. “Summer Reading Program: Nature Walk.” Lead by Shelby MacLeish of the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138227674998266&set=a.458767152944325

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

CRAFT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Knitting/Crochet. Held Fridays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of barbecue chicken, baked beans, Sonoma-blend vegetables and apple brown Betty. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

MOBILE MUSEUM—Noon to 3:30 p.m. “Utica Children’s Mobile Museum.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs.

(315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1134004848762922&set=a.545675200929226

ACTING—1 p.m. “The Creative Acting Show.” Featuring local kids who learned to act in the “Creative Acting Class.” Free; all welcome. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1056485409953466&set=a.418484840420196

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garratsville. RedCrossBlood.org

BASEBALL—1-6:30 p.m. “MLB Play Ball.” Presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Children learn how to play baseball at its most basic level. No equipment necessary. Free; registration requested. Continues 7/26. Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/mlb-play-ball-cooperstown-friday-0

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

BASEBALL ART—4-7 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIVE MUSIC—5:30-7 p.m. Yolanda Bush. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

CIRCUS—6 p.m. “Circus On Ice.” Elegant ballet on synthetic ice combined with traditional circus acts. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/circus-on-ice-oneonta-ny-tickets-1450411964229?aff=oddtdtcreator

BENEFIT—7 p.m. “Sixth Ward Shindig: A Tennis Court Dance to Support the Playground.” Presented by Lower Deck Events. Free; donations accepted. Scrambling Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=990005039981616&set=a.496019549380170

FILM—7:30 p.m. “Free Outdoor Movie Night.” Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Magdalen.” A fictional exploration of the women and children who passed through the real-life Magdalene Laundries as slave laborers in 20th-century Ireland. Free; donations appreciated. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 7/26 and at 5 p.m. on 7/27. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/magdalene/

