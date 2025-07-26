TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 27

Secrets About Good Writing at

the Swart-Wilcox House Museum

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Shhhh! Secrets for You About Good Writing.” Presented by Tom Morgan. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505718106929/?active_tab=about

BASEBALL ART—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Samurai, Baseball and More: A Fine-Arts-Look-at-Baseball.” The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Ganondaga Indigenous Music and Arts Festival.” Free. Ganondaga State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. (585) 924-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1136820148483193&set=pcb.1136821681816373

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Session with Andrew Carrington and Lily Soleil.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1364493718165093

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323381056059/?active_tab=about

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Flower Imprint Bandanas Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 8/3. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (518) 605-9159 or https://www.hhfarmshop.com/store/p72/Flower_Imprint_Bandanas_Workshop__July_27th_%26_August_3rd_-_1_PM_-3_PM.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawLCqb1leHRuA2FlbQEwAGFkaWQAAAYs4w3hRWJyaWQRMVVTR1Z3cEZzYTNSV01FUlkBHkBi-wFveKrgFyJ8eNI3k2H9R8JizafRO84OXfP_rZ8I0VIxj8r6pcf-BiCD_aem_JZ7_izpaX99CSkBCR4mJ3w

BASEBALL—1:30 p.m. 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Held on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/hofwknd/induction

THEATER—5 p.m. “Magdalen.” A fictional exploration of the women and children who passed through the real-life Magdalene Laundries as slave laborers in 20th-century Ireland. Free; donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/magdalene/

