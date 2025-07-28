TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 29

Opening Day for the

Otsego County Fair

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Ag Day,” featuring agriculture-focused content. Free admission. Held through 8/3. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

ANNIVERSARY—45th Birthday of Pathfinder Village. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988382008525/?active_tab=about

CANCELLED – GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork – CANCELLED

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Fun with colors and BJ the Clown. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s activity will be the Woodland Walk, Jefferson. Contact leader Betsy Cunningham, (607) 437-3758 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Toddler Tuesday Craft and Story: Boats with Otsego Lake Association.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

CANCELLED – GOVERNMENT—10 a.m. Meeting of the Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork – CANCELLED

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903910

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger cabbage casserole, Brussels sprouts and applesauce. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

VIRTUAL LECTURE—3 p.m. “Isabella Stewart Gardener Museum.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

READING GROUP —3-5 p.m. “Summer Reading Group.” Open to middle-schoolers and up. Drop in or attend all sessions. Featuring books, snacks and friendly faces. Held Tuesdays through 8/19. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

CRAFT—5-7 p.m. Knitting/Crochet. Held Fridays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in July. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: The Insolent Willies. Americana roots music. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

GOVERNMENT—7 p.m. Village Board Meeting. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1123908083105932&set=a.545675200929226

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

