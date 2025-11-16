TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Rock Ensemble Concert

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Rock Ensemble Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

FOOD—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Awareness to Action” Food Drive. Help those fighting food insecurity. Continues daily through 11/21. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8005 or https://www.facebook.com/events/831707589610256/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

FILM FESTIVAL—Exceptional films, conversations, filmmaker talks, delicious local food, guided walks and more around the theme “Revolutions.” Held 11/13 through 11/17. Tickets required. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

· 10-11:15 a.m. “Turtle Walker.” Documentary on turtle lover, biology pioneer, and conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who walked India’s coast and the islands in the Bay of Bengal to discover the mysteries of the sea turtles. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· Noon to 1 p.m. “Keeper.” Documentary on a beekeeper, single dad, and former military police officer as he runs his business and battles throat cancer. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 1:15-2:45 p.m. “Rule of Stone.” Documentary on Jerusalem stone and its rich history and symbolism. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 3:15-4:45 p.m. “Shorts + Cake.” A collection of short films paired with complimentary Brimstone Bakery cupcakes, coffee and tea. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 5:30-7:25 p.m. “Cover-Up.” Political thriller tracing the career of prize-winning investigative reporter Seymour Hersh. Baseball Hall of Fame, Grandstand Theater, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 7:30-9 p.m. “That’s a Wrap! Party.” Toast the finale of the 13th Annual Glimmerglass Film Days with the crew, artists and sponsors. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

CRAFT CLASS—11 a.m. “Watercolor Holiday Cardmaking.” Suggested donation applies; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1760915267933786?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, beets, cauliflower, and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Support with Eric.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235433915539835&set=pcb.2896869103855356

FILM—Noon. Screening of the film “Keeper.” Presented by Glimmerglass Film Days. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://glimmerglassfilmdays.eventive.org/films/keeper-68dd5a4762310505e7ce8d96

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Beginner Tai Chi. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235005642433275&set=pcb.2864931170382483

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Painting with Marjorie Landers: The ‘Giving’ Santa Plate.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 11/24 and 12/1. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235433915539835&set=pcb.2896869103855356

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TECHNOLOGY HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808574895136561&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

COOKBOOK CLUB—6 p.m. Make a favorite casserole or get inspired by the cookbooks in the library, and bring a dish to share. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1713735879284190/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=808574895136561&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

