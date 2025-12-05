TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Fun at Foothills

HOLIDAYS—2-5 p.m. “Gingerbread Contest and Jubilee.” Story themed gingerbread houses, stories with Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, holiday treats and more. Free admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24309364898738134/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Hat Bar Fundraiser.” Benefit for the CCS National Honor Society. Fees apply. Includes trucker hat and patches. Elementary School Cafeteria, Cooperstown Central School, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown.

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Annual Holiday Market.” Held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through 12/6. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=787407634320603&set=gm.3348570258627101&idorvanity=635887766562044

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GARDEN—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Annual Holiday Greens Sale.” Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club. Fresh arrangements, wreaths, baked goods and refreshments. Proceeds go toward beautifying downtown Oneonta. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HOLIDAY SHOPPING—9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Craft Fair.” 60+ vendors. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/25540851612189215/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Baking for the Holidays.” Workshop featuring recipes from the Nonpareil Cookbook published by the Ladies of Worcester and Vicinity in 1897. Registration required. In the kitchen of Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library,170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1142029801399026&set=a.418484840420196

OPEN HOUSE—9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “New Equipment Open House.” Thistle Hill Weavers, 143 Ben Baxter Road, Cherry Valley. rabbitgoodythw@gmail.com

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. “Santa’s Firetruck Holiday Ride: Spreading Cheer in Hartwick!” Town of Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/events/846687571076104/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “38th Annual Cookies and Crafts Sale.” Local vendors, holiday goodies and more. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 431-9509.

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Hartwick Artisan Fair.” Featuring local artists, raffle baskets, Tickled Pink BBQ and more. The Meeting House, Hartwick United Methodist Church, 3080 County Highway 11, Hartwick. https://www.facebook.com/events/1503238484260746/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Kids! Get Free Holiday Gifts for Mom and Dad.” Cherry Valley Artworks, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1596177808312566&set=a.740265403903815

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Sharon Springs Fine Dried Florals and Gifts, 200 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2248772255618643/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. “A Visit from Santa Claus.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1577560903248849/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Tiger Portrait Needle Felting Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Vendor Fair to Benefit Helios Care Hospice.” Sidney Fire Hall, 74 River Street, Sidney. https://www.facebook.com/events/1254706663339395/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Girl Scout Holiday Drinks Fundraiser.” Presented by Girl Scout Trailblazers Troop 20070. Mulled cider, hot chocolate, baked goods and cookie decorating. Cherry Valley Market, 8 Main Street, Cherry Valley. troop20070@cherryvalley.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1389657792743978/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Krampus Day.” The Lythik Noir Collective, 4 South Main Street, Oneonta. admin@lythiknoir.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1480852779805882?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: The Holiday Show.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock prints and carved birds by Lavern Kelley. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. “Elves Day Out.” Mrs. Claus story hour, holiday sing-along at 1 p.m., canvas painting and more. Free admission. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271&thisMonth=12&thisYear=2025

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “LandMARKET: Holiday Pop-up.” Get holiday shopping done with the vendors at this popup market. Continues 12/7. Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1450424413750126&set=gm.25134552102844330&idorvanity=321873527872198

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Krampus Day.” Free and open to the public. Accepting tips for Krampus and non-perishable food donations for the local food pantries. Lythik Noir Collective, 4 South Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122239967384185753&set=pcb.122239967462185753

OPEN HOUSE—Noon to 4 p.m. “Winter Welcome and Open House.” Oakstone Stables, 6424 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (315) 521-4686 or https://www.facebook.com/events/863482142913990?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Homemade Holidays: Felt Ornaments.” Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/homemade-holidays-felt-ornament

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Gingerbread House Decorating.” Fees apply; registration required. Proceeds go to the Backpack Program at Morris Central School. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/25055559280770678

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Santa’s Workshop.” Crafts, refreshments, pictures with Santa and more. Free. Springfield Fire Department, 5727 State Highway 20, East Springfield. Springfieldfiredept@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/3791128347851046/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Bead and Wire Snowflakes.” Presented by Amanda Trumbull of Soul Crystal Creations. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley.

25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=835669285494504&set=gm.1140173321600182

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateAutumn2025/OpenStudio4Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. “Children’s Holiday Block Party.” Presented by the Cooperstown Fire Department. Tour fire trucks and ambulances, meet the firefighters/EMTs, games, snacks, arts and crafts and more. Free and open to the public. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. Michael.simmons@cooperstownfd.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1243346621156898&set=a.799312875560277

HOLIDAYS—2-5 p.m. “Festival of Trees 2025.” Stroll a magical display of trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, vote on your favorite and enter the raffle to take one home. Free admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/879873394719837/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—2 p.m. “Holiday Wreath Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1121348873110135/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COLLEGE—2:45 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Pass Through the Pillars.” Celebrate graduating seniors, followed by a reception. Quad, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. sarah.karinsky@oneonta.edu

WINTER CONCERT—3 p.m. “A Journey of Peace and Joy.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society. Tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-5151 or www.catskillchoralsociety.org

ORCHESTRA—3 p.m. “Maestro Series Concert #2: Wintersong.” Presented by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Tickets required. Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.fenimore-orchestra.org/events

HOLIDAY—3-7 p.m. “Annual Holiday Market.” Meet the makers and support local artisans. Festive drinks and snacks available. 354 Main, 354 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=799555893044298&set=pcb.799555923044295

HOLIDAYS—4 p.m. “Oneonta Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.” Muller Plaza, 205 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1355957916173344/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—4 p.m. “Mighty Max Jingle Bell Bingo.” Suggested donation applies; reservations required. Morris VFW, 314 Ellis Road, Morris. (607) 434-4460 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232120288418069&set=gm.10161284751691841&idorvanity=67159951840

CONCERT & CRAFT—4 p.m. Sidney Band concert and cookie decorating. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

HOLIDAYS—4:30-6:30 p.m. Visit with Santa at his cottage. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1277701704396604&set=a.351003520399765

HOLIDAYS—4:30-6 p.m. Create an ornament and visit with Santa. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library at the new Children’s Library, 14 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358365159315494&set=pcb.10161253238771841

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring vignettes from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. “Echoes of a Victorian Christmas House Tour.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Historical Association and Museum. Tickets required. Tour of the William Soeffing Mansion. Also held 12/13. Meet at Spring Park, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/events/1466805547743480/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Small Town Big Band Food Pantry Fundraiser.” Seasonal tunes to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Cooperstown Distillery, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1643781673258094

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m.; preview at 5 p.m. “16th Annual Holiday Auction and Reception.” Free refreshments. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1283553877132296&set=a.463329265821432

FILM SCREENING—7 p.m. Warren Miller’s “Sno-ciety.” Newest film from the legendary ski and snowboard filmmaker. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.foothillspac.org/

