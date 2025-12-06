TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7

Christmas Cantata

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. “The Gift Goes On Christmas Cantata.” Presented by the Brookfield/West Edmeston area community singers. Refreshments to follow. The First Baptist Church of West Edmeston, 134 West Edmeston Road, West Edmeston. (607) 437-3832 or https://www.facebook.com/events/851317120924154/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Winter Craft Fair.” Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1241188501376076&set=a.544469607714639

HOLIDAYS—9-11:30 a.m. “Pancake Breakfast with Buddy and Santa.” Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10162964729861843&set=gm.1570300394401010&idorvanity=867150158049374

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “LandMARKET: Holiday Pop-up.” Get holiday shopping done with the vendors at this popup market. Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1450424413750126&set=gm.25134552102844330&idorvanity=321873527872198

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Jimi Hendrix Jazz Trio.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1125259426263515

HOLIDAYS—1 p.m. “Annual Silver Tea and Basket Raffle.” Holiday cheer, caroling, refreshments, children’s activities and a visit with Santa. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1565354644648838/?post_id=1565425544641748&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment_media%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—1 p.m. “Community Christmas Caroling.” Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—3-6 p.m. “Party with Santa.” Presented by the Family Service Association. Hot chocolate, cookies, kids’ activities and more. Open to the public. The Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-2870 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—3 p.m. “Pegasus: The Orchestra—Folk Inspirations.” Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. World-class ensemble plays chamber works by de Falla, Bartók and more. Free. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

MUSIC—4 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1302529381891213/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at the Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—4 p.m. “Eleventh Annual Festivus.” Potluck, gifts, crafts and more. Wear your corniest Christmas sweater. The Rabbit Hole, 106 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4170 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1891490598414756/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—4 p.m. “Trio Demeter Momentum.” Benefit concert for the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. Free. First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton Street, Delhi. littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com or https://www.ldye.net/public-events

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring vignettes from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

HOLIDAYS—4:30 p.m.; Santa arrives at 5 p.m. “Christmas Lighting Ceremony with Santa.” Spring Park, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1255749169918375&set=a.548298330663466

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m. “Milford Santa Parade, Tree Lighting and Caroling.” Parade up the street to the community center for goodies, storytelling and photo ops with NY Goat Yoga. Parade meets at Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233009755767116&set=gm.25204121582554048&idorvanity=321873527872198

