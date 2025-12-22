TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Holiday Spin Ride

with Classic Rock

HOLIDAYS—5:30 p.m. “Rock The Halls.” Classic rock spin ride. Fees apply. Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122241498596139100&set=a.122112922910139100

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR—9:30-11 a.m. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25201217866161148&set=gm.1810516722929033&idorvanity=128618074452248

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Neahwa Park holiday display, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson, (607) 267-7427 or https://susqadk.org/

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pictures with Santa!” Fees apply. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1470034791790782&set=a.544138284380442

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish in dill sauce, confetti rice, spinach and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

SENIORS—Noon. “Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon.” Reservation required. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Cafeteria, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2207 ext. 140 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1431226062341917&set=a.765930222204841

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

