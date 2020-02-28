Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Tobacco Free Communities Moves To Downtown Oneonta Tobacco Free Communities Moves To Downtown Oneonta 02/28/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Tobacco Free Communities Moves To Downtown Oneonta Tobacco Free Communities of Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie (TFC-DOS) cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new offices at 151-153 Main St., the former Stevens Hardware. Front row, from left, are TFC-DOS Director Judy Rightmyer, Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hill, Program Specialist Barbara Doyle, Youth Engagement Coordinator Chris Bradley, LEAF’s Executive Director Julie Dostal, and Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Ann Heegan. Back row, from left, the Chamber’s Director of Special Events Kathryn Dailey; Alan Cleinman of Cleinman Performance Partners; LEAF Prevention Specialist Carol Mandigo; County Rep. Clark Oliver, D-11; and Oneonta Common Council member Mark Drnek, Ward 8. Dostal, Cleinman, and Mandigo advocated for Oneonta’s tobacco-free parks ordinance in 2017.