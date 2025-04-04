Trivedi To Read in Visiting Writers Series Season Finale

AMISH TRIVEDI

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Hartwick College has announced that author Amish Trivedi will present the final reading of the 2024-25 Visiting Writers Series, set for April 10.

Trivedi is the author of three books of poetry—most recently “FuturePanic”—numerous chapbooks, and poems published in “Denver Quarterly,” “The American Poetry Review,” and “Kenyon Review Online,” according to a press release. As a scholar, he is focused on higher education’s role in the production of poetry, its space for poets and journals, and how pedagogy grows out of these aspects. Trivedi is currently at work on a monograph tentatively titled “A Wing in a Crumbling Mansion: Poetry in the Posthistorical University.”

“In my experience, students getting to see writers, often writers whose work they’ve been reading for class, materializes for them that being a writer is something that is possible, especially for our creative writing and English majors,” said Associate Professor of English and event co-organizer Bradley J Fest. “Students get to benefit from learning from others outside of our relatively small department.”

“Being so closely exposed to a writer’s work and thinking, their personality, their experiences, is an important part of a literary education, and it is one that we are lucky to be able to provide to our students,” Fest added.

The reading will take place on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in Bresee Hall’s Eaton Lounge, on the Hartwick campus. The event is free and open to the public. Trivedi’s books will be available for purchase at the event as well.

Trivedi is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at the University of Delaware and lives almost directly on the Maryland-Delaware border, according to the press release.

“I co-organize the series with Tessa Yang, and we each have our own aesthetics and interests that are reflected in the writers that we bring in. I like to think that our interests, though different, are quite complementary, and so we usually have a fairly interesting slate of diverse voices in any given year,” said Fest, “ We’re lucky to have Amish coming all the way from the University of Delaware, and we hope people will come out to hear his work.”

Readings are presented by the Visiting Writers Series and the Department of Literature, Media and Writing at Hartwick College.