Troopers Charge S.C. Driver Over Unregistered Gun, Pot

WORCESTER – Troopers arrested a South Carolina man on gun and marijuana charges after pulling him over on I-88 in the Town of Worcester, Troop C reported today.

Last Friday, officers pulled over Devin I. Smith, 26, of Irmo, S.C. for speeding, and found an unregistered gun and a 15-round magazine in the glove compartment, the press release said. In New York State, it’s illegal to have more than 10 rounds in an magazine.

A small quantity of marijuana was also found, troopers said.

Smith was arrested then later released on appearance tickets returnable March 19 in Worcester Town Court.