Troopers: Individuals Conducting Fake Traffic Stops

ONEONTA – State Police are investigating two incidents of who allegedly impersonated a trooper to conduct traffic stops and harass drivers over a non-existent “travel ban.”

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C Public Information Officer, the suspect – likely the same person in both instances, she noted – allegedly pulled over two cars in late March. The individual then asked the purpose of the motorists’ travel and warned they would be fined for violating the “travel ban” if they were caught on the road again.

No such travel ban is in place.

In one interaction, Dembinska said, the suspect wrote down vehicle registration information. In another incident, the suspect identified as a State Trooper and was wearing a light grey, long sleeved button down shirt.

“If stopped by someone in an unmarked vehicle, if you feel you did not make a traffic violate, you can call 911 and ask about the stop,” said Dembinska.

You can also ask to see a badge or a shield.

If you believe you have been stopped by someone impersonating a police officer, you can contact SP Oneonta BCI at 607-432-4844 (daytime) or 607-432-3211 (24 hour).