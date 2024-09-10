True Blue Weekend 2024: A Special Celebration of Hartwick’s Past, Present and Affinities

ONEONTA—In less than two weeks, hundreds of alumni, friends, family and members of the Hartwick College Community will return for the annual celebration of all things Hartwick. True Blue Weekend 2024, which welcomes to campus reunion classes, alumni and families, will take place from September 20-22.

True Blue Weekend 2024 features traditional favorites and new, can’t-miss events both on campus and off. According to a press release, the family-friendly weekend will include an array of programming designed to not only entertain, but salute a range of college programs and the people who have shaped its legacy. Some of the events include:

Presidential Kick-Off Party

Fireworks Spectacular

Pine Lake Fall Festival

Founders’ (Mid)Way Carnival

Hiking on Table Rock Trails

Stuff-a-Critter and Big Prize Bingo

5th Anniversary Celebration of the IRS VITA Program

Reunion gatherings for class years ending in -4s and -9s

Farewell Champagne Brunch

Varsity athletics competitions

Highlights of True Blue Weekend 2024 include:

Friday:

IRS VITA Program Five Year Anniversary—Hartwick College has been serving the region as an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program site for five years.

Golden Jubilee Reunion and 50-Year Club Induction Ceremony—Always one of the feature events of True Blue Weekend. Members of the Class of 1974 will be saluted and welcomed into the 50-Year Club at a special dinner.

Nursing Alumni Award Ceremony—The college honors graduates of the nursing program who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements, leadership and contributions to the nursing field.

Presidential Kick-Off Party—President Jim Mullen will welcome guests to True Blue at this special event, which includes the annual Alumni Awards presentation.

Saturday:

“Meet the NetWICK”—This special networking event brings together faculty/staff, parents, students and alumni to make connections in their fields of interest.

Brooks BBQ Picnic—What is True Blue without a barbeque lunch provided by the legendary Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q?

Founders’ (Mid)Way Carnival—Like a carnival or county fair, there will be area beer vendors, a food truck, face painting, games and more.

Presidential Portrait Unveiling—Official presentation of the portrait of former Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich.

Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony—Amanda Barton Boltus ’11 (field hockey); Laurie Darling Gutheil ’95 (women’s soccer); Sami Capparelli Pencar ’14 (women’s water polo); Charlie Kadupski ’78 (men’s soccer); and Michael Phillips ’11 (men’s swimming and diving) will be inducted as the 2024 Class.

Parent & Family Social—Parents and families have an opportunity to dine with their students, their fellow classmates and their families.

Sunday:

Memorial Reflection—Salute to those alumni and friends of the college who passed away over the past year.

Pine Lake Fall Festival—The Pine Lake Environmental Campus will be bustling with activities during its annual Fall Festival. Apple cider pressing, live music, a Honey Harvest with the Pine Lake bees, and more are all on tap this year.

Farewell Champagne Brunch—One last family meal before heading home, featuring champagne for those who partake.

Sporting events will also be a major attraction during True Blue weekend. On Saturday, football takes on Juniata College at 1 p.m. at Wright Stadium. Women’s soccer plays 2023 Empire 8 Champion Nazareth University at 2 p.m. on Elmore Field. Meanwhile, women’s volleyball plays across town in the Oneonta State Tournament, taking on Alfred State at noon and Marywood University at 2:30 p.m. The weekend’s athletics contests wrap up when women’s tennis takes on Drew University at 1 p.m. at Wilbur Park courts on Sunday afternoon.

“This True Blue Weekend will light up the valley with a fireworks display that can be seen from all over Oneonta!” said Director of Alumni, Parent & Family Relations Kimberly Hastings. “We are very excited to be celebrating our Hartwick Community this way.”

Registration fees will work differently this year. Guests will opt for either a single-day or full-weekend pass, rather than a la carte event pricing. A special True Brew Pass can be added to any registration for an open bar experience (otherwise cash bars available). Go here to register.

For the full schedule of event times and locations, visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/.