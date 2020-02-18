Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Two Honored By City For Emergency Response Two Honored By City For Emergency Response 02/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Two Honored By City For Emergency Response Jason Bouton, stands with Mayor Gary Herzig after receiving recognition from the City of Oneonta as an Employee of the Quarter. Also honored was Scott Burger, who was unable to be present, with his boss Chris Pelligra accepting the award for him. Both men, who work at the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Oneonta, were recognized for their quick thinking, fast response and professional handling of two separate medical emergencies that happened on their job site. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)