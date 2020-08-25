TWO SUNY-O STUDENTS HIT WITH COVID

ONEONTA – Two SUNY Oneonta students living off-campus have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release sent by the college this afternoon.

“While all of us had hoped to avoid this situation, we have spent the better part of the summer preparing for it,” said SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris. “Today’s quick response to this unfortunate news is the result of our strong partnership with the DOH and the effort our campus invested in our Fall 2020 Re-start Plan.”

These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the college since April, when three employees tested positive.

The Otsego County Department of Health (DOH) will work with them to determine whether to isolate at home or on campus. The college has arranged for one of its residence halls to exclusively house students who test positive for COVID-19.

The affected students will be able to resume normal activities upon approval of the DOH. The DOH also will attempt to notify others with whom they may have had contact.