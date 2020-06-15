Unadilla Drive-In To Air Live Garth Brooks Concert

UNADILLA – Joining more than 300 drive-in theaters across the country, the Unadilla Drive-In will screen a one-night-only concert event by country superstar Garth Brooks on Saturday, June 27.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks for $100 per car. No tickets will be available at the door, said Spencer Wilson, Unadilla Drive-In manager.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once in a lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The event will be produced by Encore Live, a leading event production company.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”