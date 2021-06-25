Unatego salutes 2021 graduates

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Unatego class of 2021 had a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 25 which emphasized the sacrifices and hardships that the students faced in the last year.

“The class of 2021 has faced incredible hardships,” Gabrielle Borawa, salutatorian, said. “Life is truly unpredictable so learning to live in the moment is everything. …We are a group of individuals unlike no other. It is time to be set free.”

In total, there were 63 graduates of the class of 2021, many of whom received scholarships and honors.

Valedictorian Samuel Cole delivered a speech that felt genuine and poignant for the moment. He talked about procrastination and COVID.

“You all and I have accepted its presence and it faded into the background,” Cole said. “The acceptance of these big events is just part of your reality. Don’t let fear and traumatic moments prevent you from doing something.”

Some of the honors bestowed upon the graduates included Alyssa Nolan with Most Improved Student of the Year, Emily Winchester with Special Recognition Award for Culinary Arts, Rodney Blanchard for Highest Average in English, Caleb Fiasci with the Business Math Award and many others.

Fittingly, Borawa ended her speech with a fitting saying.

“Thunder only happens when it’s raining,” Borawa said.