By: Jim Kevlin  06/10/2019  1:04 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsUU Society Rededicates ‘Black Lives Matter’ Flag

UU Society Rededicates ‘Black Lives Matter’ Flag

 06/10/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

UU Society Rededicates

‘Black Lives Matter’ Flag

The Unitarian-Universalist Society of Oneonta Sunday dedicates a new Black Lives Matter banner, replacing an older one that had faded.  On the steps at 12 Ford Ave., the Rev. Craig Schwalenberg was joined by the Rev. Ladana Clark, left, and Lee Fischer from the NAACP, Oneonta chapter.  (Lisa Barr photo)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.