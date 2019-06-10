Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › UU Society Rededicates ‘Black Lives Matter’ Flag UU Society Rededicates ‘Black Lives Matter’ Flag 06/10/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News UU Society Rededicates ‘Black Lives Matter’ Flag The Unitarian-Universalist Society of Oneonta Sunday dedicates a new Black Lives Matter banner, replacing an older one that had faded. On the steps at 12 Ford Ave., the Rev. Craig Schwalenberg was joined by the Rev. Ladana Clark, left, and Lee Fischer from the NAACP, Oneonta chapter. (Lisa Barr photo) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Routine Culling Saves Black Bass Hartwick Historical Society Honors Prime Mover Flag Day at Elks Club