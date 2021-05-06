By: Kevin Limiti  05/06/2021  5:12 pm
Vaccine clinics at local schools

Vaccine clinics at local schools

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Otsego County Department of Health announced Thursday, May 6, that it would be setting up vaccine clinics at several county schools.

Residents 16 and up will be eligible for vaccinations.

Participating schools include Cherry Valley-Springfield, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Morris. The clinics will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Go to www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid-19_vaccination_clinics.php for more information.

