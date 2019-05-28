Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Nelson, Oneontan Was East Meredith Postmistress

ONEONTA – Veronica A. Nelson, 91, Oneonta native and former East Meredith postmistress, passed away May 26, 2019 at her home.

She was born Oct. 21, 1927 in Oneonta, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Deambrosine) Pizza.

Ronnie graduated from Charlotte Valley Central School and also from Albany Business College. She was employed with Earl Roberts Insurance Agency, Pizza Brother’s Mill, and retired from the East Meredith United States Postal Service as postmaster. She was a life-long member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Oneonta.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Searles and Nancy Kemmeter, and loving son-in-law, Dennis F. Kemmeter; grandchildren Brenda and Edward Eden, Amy and Joseph Ortiz, and John Joseph and Marci Knapp; great-grandchildren, Zeena and Paige Eden and Kira Ortiz; her “adopted” nephew, John and Grace Allidi and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald B. Nelson; her companion, Louis Bertuzzi; brother, Joseph Pizza; and her son-in-law, Reggie Searles.

Ronnie had a remarkable ability to make friends and be a friend. She will be missed by her family and many friends that she has made over the years. A special thank you to her caregivers, Rhoda and Jonathan.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

The funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1st at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with Rev. David Mickiewicz as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to AVRE-Association for Vision and Rehabilitation and Employment, Inc. 174 Court St., Binghamton, NY 13901 or Oneonta Fire Department, Ambulance Fund, 81 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com