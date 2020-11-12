Via Zoom, Chamber Hails Entrepreneurs

OTSEGA HOSTS LIMITED CROWD

In a sign of the times, state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, holds up the Eugene A. Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award to the 10 people who, by state regulation, were all who could gather at this evening’s Otsego County Chamber “Tribute to the Entrepreneurial Spirit”; normally, more than 200 attend The Otesaga gala. In time of COVID-19, the ceremony was broadcast via Zoom . Applauding the senator are, clockwise from lower left, Custom Electronics President/CEO Michael Pentaris, Key Bank Vice President Rachel Galusha, chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, and NBT Bank Regional Executive Jamie Reynolds. At the podium is Al Rubin, chamber board chairman. Inset, front row, are this evening’s honorees who were on hand, from right, Pentaris, whose Custom Electronics received NBT Bank Distinguished Business award, and Theresa Cyzeski and Kathy Verrelli, representing , Theresa’s Emporium, the Key Bank Small Business of Year winner. Standing, from right, are Reynolds, Heegan, Rubin, Galusha and Pastor Sylvia Kevlin, Milford Methodist Church, who gave the invocation. Via Zoom, Pathfinder Produce & Mobile Market was named the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Breakthrough Business. Rubin’s A&D Transport sponsored the Bettiol Award this year. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.c0m)