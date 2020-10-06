Victim ID’d In Fatal Fly Creek Fire

FLY CREEK – The 77-year-old man who perished in the Sunday morning fire in Fly Creek was Robert L. Huestis, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 5:28 a.m. after a call was received by Otsego County 911 of a house fire with an entrapment at 168 Jones Road, near Oaksville. Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, where they found the fire confined to the rear bedroom, according to Chris Vuolo, Fly Creek Fire Chief.

A 39-year-old male, 32-year-old female and three children were able to escape the one-story residence unharmed. The male returned to the residence to assist Huestis out of the home. Life saving measures were performed at the scene and Huestis was transported by Cooperstown EMS to Bassett Hospital, where he died. The cause of his death has not yet been released.

The two adults and three children are being assisted by the Red Cross. Five cats and one dog were taken to a local veterinarian.

Mutual aid was provided by Cooperstown Fire Department, Richfield Springs Fire Department, Schuyler Lake Fire Department, Hartwick Fire Department, Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department and West Edmeston Fire Department.

Mount Vision Fire Company, Springfield Center Volunteer Fire Department, Leonardsville Volunteer Fire Company, Pittsfield Fire Department were all on stand-by. Troopers assisted EMS and Fire with scene security during the fire.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though no foul play is suspected.