Vigilance Encouraged At MLK Celebration

The sanctuary at First United MethodistChurch in Oneonta was filled with inspiring words, social commentary and song this afternoon as crowds gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 91st birthday celebration. The event, hosted by the Oneonta NAACP, featured over a dozen speakers and performers including Yolanda Bush, seen above with Rich Mollen, as she sings “Rise Above”, a song written by Robin Seletsky and dedicated to the Oneonta NAACP. Mayor Gary Herzig, right, was also among the speakers, where he praised the NAACP and the Police Dept. for their leadership in civil rights issues. He continued, encouraging vigilance, saying there was still work to do even in a ‘progressive and diverse” City like Oneonta; ‘Here in Oneonta, an individual visited our DMV and was told ‘We cannot serve you.’, and was told to go to Cooperstown. In the year 2020 we are hearing this! As Dr. King said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ Oneonta must be open and welcome all persons. ” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)