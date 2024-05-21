Village of Cooperstown NY Forward Project Selections Revealed

ALBANY—Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a total of 28 transformational projects for the Mohawk Valley region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Eight projects were announced for the Village of Cooperstown, a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award. The Villages of Dolgeville and Sharon Springs, both Round 1 NY Forward winners with $2.25 million awards, received four and five projects, respectively.

“The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are essential in supporting New York’s downtowns,” Governor Hochul said. “Funding for these projects will assist communities to carry out their visions to energize their communities and enhance quality of life for their residents and all those who visit.”

Building on the momentum of the state’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities. NY Forward investments are part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Mohawk Valley Region of New York State.

The Village of Cooperstown NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Develop Willow Brook Residential Housing ($1,300,000.00)

Develop 13 new residential units in a mix of apartment and townhomes in the Railroad Avenue district, including the integration of an historic structure on the site.

Create a Community Art Space at 53 Pioneer Street ($640,000.00)

Rehabilitate a significant historic structure for year-round use as a community art space and artist studio.

Improve Pedestrian Conditions on Pioneer Alley ($530,000.00)

Improve the pedestrian environment in Pioneer Alley by repaving the surface with macadam and brick and adding lighting.

Redesign and Improve Pedestrian Conditions on Hoffman Lane ($743,000.00)

Transform Hoffman Lane by improving pedestrian design and elevating Hoffman Lane as a gateway to Lakefront Park.

Build Sidewalks on Grove Street ($310,000.00)

Install sidewalks and crosswalks to facilitate connectivity between Main Street, the Trolley Lot and Glen Avenue.

Improve Access and Circulation on Fowler Way ($625,000.00)

Design and implement improvements to enhance safe pedestrian and vehicular circulation, improve ADA access and elevate the gateway to Doubleday Field from Chestnut Street.

Improve Wayfinding Along Upper Main Street ($52,000.00)

Install new wayfinding signage along upper Main Street in order to draw pedestrians to points of interest between the Trolley Lot and lower Main Street.

Small Project Fund ($300,000.00)

Establish a Small Project Fund for facade restoration, small building improvements, public art and business assistance.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said, “Our village is incredibly excited to move forward with all these wonderful projects selected by Governor Hochul! The mix of public, private, and arts-oriented projects will be truly transformative to our small community, which welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

“Funded public projects will enable significant improvements to streetscapes and pedestrian access in our downtown business area and to our historic Doubleday Field, all without burdening our local taxpayers. Private development of townhouse and apartment housing will benefit residents and local employers and support the village’s efforts to be recognized as a Pro Housing Community,” Tillapaugh continued.

“In particular, renovation of historic 53 Pioneer and its development as an arts center will add important year-round vibrancy to our downtown. I am very appreciative of Governor Hochul and the Department of State staff who facilitated the NY Forward process and sincerely thank all the members of the Local Planning Committee and village residents for their input and development of these community driven projects,” she added.