Village Polls Open Until 9

By: Jim Kevlin  03/16/2021  12:16 pm
 03/16/2021

Voter #3, Hannah Bergene, who is running for village trustee in today’s Cooperstown elections, signs the register a few minutes ago after polls opened at noon. She and Trustee/Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk, left, both Democrats, are running unopposed for Village Board. In the background are Village Trustee Mac Benton, right, who was voter #2, and Henry Bauer. Polls will be open at the fire hall on Chestnut Street until 9 p.m., and at village throughout the county. Notable in today’s vote is a three-way race in Cherry Valley.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

