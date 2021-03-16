Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Village Polls Open Until 9 Village Polls Open Until 9 03/16/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Village Polls Open Until 9 Voter #3, Hannah Bergene, who is running for village trustee in today’s Cooperstown elections, signs the register a few minutes ago after polls opened at noon. She and Trustee/Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk, left, both Democrats, are running unopposed for Village Board. In the background are Village Trustee Mac Benton, right, who was voter #2, and Henry Bauer. Polls will be open at the fire hall on Chestnut Street until 9 p.m., and at village throughout the county. Notable in today’s vote is a three-way race in Cherry Valley. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)