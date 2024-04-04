Village Seeking Volunteer Support

COOPERSTOWN—Village of Cooperstown officials are seeking volunteers to help keep the downtown district in general, and the rain gardens in particular, looking beautiful during the spring and summer months.

There are a number of ways in which volunteers can help. They can: adopt a rain garden for the season; join the village’s weekly MainTain team, which picks up trash and weeds each Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.; help with initial cleanup as the village celebrates Earth Day on April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon; donate perennials such as hostas or lilies; and/or assist with planting on June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, e-mail Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk at cfalk@cooperstownny.org or leave a message with the village office at (607) 547-2411.