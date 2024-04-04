Advertisement. Advertise with us

Village Seeking Volunteer Support

COOPERSTOWN—Village of Cooperstown officials are seeking volunteers to help keep the downtown district in general, and the rain gardens in particular, looking beautiful during the spring and summer months.

There are a number of ways in which volunteers can help. They can: adopt a rain garden for the season; join the village’s weekly MainTain team, which picks up trash and weeds each Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.; help with initial cleanup as the village celebrates Earth Day on April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon; donate perennials such as hostas or lilies; and/or assist with planting on June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, e-mail Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk at cfalk@cooperstownny.org or leave a message with the village office at (607) 547-2411.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storm

Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…

Templeton Applies Again for Special Use Permit

The Templeton Foundation announced today that it has applied for the issuance of a Special Use Permit from the Village of Cooperstown for its multi-residential project on Averill Road in the village.…

Road Work To Begin in Village on Monday

Milling and paving in the Village of Cooperstown is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11. The work is weather dependent and is anticipated to take two weeks.…