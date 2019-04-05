By: Libby Cudmore  04/05/2019  6:29 am
'Walk With Frank' Advocate Arrives In Oneonta Tonight

Frank Romeo

ONEONTA – Frank Romeo, the Vietnam veteran who is walking across New York to raise awareness of PTSD, will arrive in Oneonta tonight.

Romeo will be at the Oneonta Vets Club 5-7 p.m. tonight for the weekly fish fry dinner. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Gene Schmitt has organized a local walk, where supporters will walk with Frank to the Vietnam Veteran’s memorial in Neahwa Park.

The walk starts at  31 Main St. The public is invited to both events.

Romeo’s stay will also include a tour Saturday of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown

