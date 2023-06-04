Welch: Zebra Mussel Control May Be Possible

Letter from Gerry Welch

Chip Northrup stated that there is no way to control zebra mussels infesting Otsego Lake. Yes, there is, but the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will not allow the introduction of predatory species. Their reasoning is they consider the introduction of other species as being invasive. Take for example the drum fish, which feeds on zebra mussels. The drum fish is good to eat and is prized by sport fishermen. Also, the shellcracker bluegill, found in southern lakes, may be adaptable to Otsego Lake. Perhaps freshwater clams, which are filter feeders, are viable as well?

Gerry Welch

Cooperstown