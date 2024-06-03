Advertisement. Advertise with us

Welcome Home Cooperstown Meets on June 4

COOPERSTOWN—“Welcome Home Cooperstown” will host the next of its monthly meet and greets at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, on Tuesday, June 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The June 4 event will include general information about the Cooperstown area and institutions. In recognition of June as Pride Month, students from the Cooperstown Central School Identity Alliance will share a brief overview of their club activities. Local musician John Potocnik will provide entertainment, and Otsego 2000 share food from the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and information about its programs. 

Welcome Home Cooperstown hosts monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members. The goal is to welcome newcomers, assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and encourage them to make Cooperstown their permanent home.

