Welcome OHS Alumni! 10/04/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Friends, Classmates Reunited At Alumni Banquet Welcome OHS Alumni! Nick Lambros '55 and Gay Lamonica Kelsey '55, right, tell Nancy Wayman '69, a story about being in homeroom together at Oneonta High School and getting kicked out of chemistry lab one day because they couldn't stop laughing. The three joined hundreds of OHS alumni reuniting and swapping stories Friday night in the Armory, which included a dinner and beverages. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com