Welcome OHS Alumni!

By: Libby Cudmore  10/04/2019  10:36 pm
 10/04/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News
Friends, Classmates Reunited At Alumni Banquet 

Nick Lambros ’55 and Gay Lamonica Kelsey ’55, right, tell Nancy Wayman ’69, a story about being in homeroom together at Oneonta High School and getting kicked out of chemistry lab one day because they couldn’t stop laughing. The three joined hundreds of OHS alumni reuniting and swapping stories Friday night in the Armory, which included a dinner and beverages. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com

