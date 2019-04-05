Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Welcome To Oneonta, Frank! Welcome To Oneonta, Frank! 04/05/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Welcome To Oneonta, Frank! Frank Romeo was the guest of honor at the Oneonta Vets Club’s weekly fish fry, where he spoke about “Walk With Frank,” his about his walk across New York State to raise awareness of PTSD. He had T-shirts, sweatshirts, lapel pins and other items for sale to raise funds for the project. And at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, everyone is invited to walk with Frank, starting at 31 Main St. and ending at the Vietnam Veteran’s memorial in Neahwa Park. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Oneonta Halloween ONEONTA BLOOMS Oneonta Salutes Heroism