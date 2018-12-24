Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › White-ish Christmas On Way White-ish Christmas On Way 12/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News White-ish Christmas On Way If you’re dreaming of a white-ish Christmas, you’re in luck. It started flurrying on Route 28 between Oneonta to Cooperstown at about 4 p.m. today, but not enough to stick very heavily. The flurries are supposed to stop shortly after 7, but may pick up again overnight. There is a little snow on the ground, perhaps enough for a very small snowman Christmas Day. From the records, here at the five U.S. cities most likely to have White Christmases. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) Related