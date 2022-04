Peter Deysenroth, president of Cooperstown Lions Club, held a public interest gathering at Upstate Bar and Grill on Saturday, April 2. Winter Carnival 2023 was discussed, particularly the need for volunteers and committee members. The meeting was a success; more than 20 people attended and nine agreed to be on committee’s. Winter Carnival 2023 is now a reality! If you are interested in getting involved, contact Mr. Deysenroth at peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com.