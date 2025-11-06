Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from the 58th Annual Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee

Carnival Calls for Support

Planning for the 58th Cooperstown Winter Carnival has begun! This year, our community theme is “Let the Games Begin” and is set to take place from February 5 through February 8, 2026.

Join us for a festive Winter Carnival that blends the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday with the pageantry of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. This beloved annual event brings our community together through delicious food, lively entertainment and festive winter fun.

We’re kicking off the festivities with a dazzling evening on Thursday, February 5 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, starting at 4:30 p.m. Don’t miss the fireworks show at 6 p.m. sharp—a brilliant start to a weekend full of excitement.

Throughout the weekend, the Village of Cooperstown will come alive with a mix of traditional favorites and fresh, creative winter carnival events. Our local restaurants, pubs, shops, and organizations are already dreaming up unique offerings to delight visitors and residents alike.

To ensure the success of the 58th Cooperstown Winter Carnival and continue the tradition of providing a memorable and accessible experience for all, we are seeking your support. Your generous contribution will go a long way in covering the costs associated with organizing these events.

There are several ways you can support the Cooperstown Winter Carnival:

Financial donation: You can make a monetary contribution to our event fund. No amount is too small, and every donation is greatly appreciated. Please take a minute to write a check to “Cooperstown Winter Carnival” and send to: PO Box 912, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Support with a gift-in-kind: Help us enhance our fundraising efforts or support an event. Please contact cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail.com.

Sponsorship opportunities or to host an event: Partner with us to host an event or sponsor a key event for increased opportunities for exposure and brand recognition. Please contact cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail.com.

Participate: We want you to enjoy the benefits of all that Cooperstown has to offer by joining us and participating in the different events throughout the weekend.

Help us keep the winter magic alive and thriving!

The 58th Annual Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee: Chad Bellanger, Kristen Bellois, Rosemary Brodersen, Kate Dwyer, Bill Francis, Keith Gulla, Jim Hill, Kevyn Hill, Veronica Pokorny, Mallory Randall, Larissa Ryan and Jeff Schneider

