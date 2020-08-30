With 105 COVID Cases, SUNY Oneonta Closing For 2 Weeks

BULLETIN

ONEONTA – As the COVID-19 cases climbed from two on Tuesday to 105 today, SUNY Oneonta has announced that they will close for two weeks, according to state reports.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras moved his scheduled visit up a day, and is slated to give a press conference shortly. Presently, he is conferring in a conference room at the Netzer Administration Building with Barbara Jean Morris, SUNY Oneonta president, Mayor Gary Herzig, representatives from the Department of Health and two residence life assistants.

“We’re trying to reach a balance,” said Kim MacLeod, Associate Director of Communications. “We don’t want to send those with virus home, but should they isolate them in place? That’s question we’re trying to work out currently.”

