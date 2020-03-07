With 76 NY Cases, Governor Declares State Of Emergency

No Otsego County Infestation Yet

ALBANY – During his daily coronavirus briefing today, Governor Cuomo confirmed 32 additional cases, 76 in all, and declared a state of emergency.

The 32 new cases identified today are in New York City, and Westchester and Saratoga counties. Of the 76 total individuals in New York State who tested positive for the virus, none are in Otsego County, although three people who visited countries were the infection is widespread are in voluntary seclusion.

Additionally, the Governor directed the state Department of State’s Consumer Protection Division to investigate reports of unfair price increases of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, and launched a toll-free hotline – 1-800-697-1220 – to report suspected price gouging.

This state of emergency declaration allows:

• Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources

• Qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing

• Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment, hiring and leasing of lab space.

• EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals

In addition, the Division of Consumer Protection has also created an online consumer complaint form, where New Yorkers can report suspected price gouging or concerns about improper delivery of quantity. Consumers who wish to file a complaint can visit https://www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection/.

All credible complaints will be referred to the New York State Attorney General’s office.

At a briefing yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced travel insurance companies and travel agents will offer New York residents and businesses the ability to purchase coverage when making travel plans that would allow them to cancel a trip for any reason, including for reasons related to COVID-19. Allianz, Nationwide, Starr Indemnity, Berkshire, Crum & Forster, and Zurich “cancel for any reason” insurance.