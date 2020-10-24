With Long Lines Already, Early Voting Begins In Otsego County

Above, Christine Chen, Oneonta, signs in with polling inspectors Diane Ehmann and Sue Straub at Otsego County Board of Elections earlier this morning as early voting started statewide. Morning drizzle did not deter voters from showing up, as seen at right by the line of masked, socially-distanced voters wait to for their turn to cast a ballot. Early voting continues at The Meadows tomorrow, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and all next week until Sunday, Nov. 1, with polling places opening county-wide on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)