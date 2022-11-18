World Series Treasures Headed to Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN—The Houston Astros made history at the 2022 World Series. Now, artifacts from the second World Series championship in franchise history are coming to the Hall of Fame.

Following the Astros’ 4-1 win on Saturday night, the team, its players and manager generously donated several artifacts that tell the story of their victory to the Hall of Fame, and those pieces will soon take a permanent place in Cooperstown.

Artifacts donated by the Astros following Game 6 in Houston include:

• bat used by Yordan Álvarez in Game 6 when he hit a go-ahead 3-run home run in the 6th inning

• jersey worn in Game 2 and wristbands worn in Game 6 by Astros manager Dusty Baker, as well as his signature toothpicks

• spikes worn in Game 6 by Astros closer Ryan Pressly, who did not allow a run in 10 Postseason appearances

• jersey worn in Game 1 by World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, who hit .400 with two doubles and a home run in the World Series

• spikes worn in Game 5 by Justin Verlander when he earned his first World Series win

• glove used by Chas McCormick in Game 5 when he made an incredible catch in the 9th inning

• elbow guard worn in Game 6 by José Altuve, who hit .308 in the World Series

• spikes worn in Game 2 by Framber Valdez, who won both of his World Series starts

• ball thrown by Cristian Javier in Game 4 and signed by all four pitchers who combined on just the second World Series no-hitter, as well as catcher Christian Vázquez

• rosin bag from Game 4’s combined no-hitter

• scorecard kept by Hall of Famer and FOX broadcaster John Smoltz from Game 4’s combined no-hitter

The Astros also donated a bat that ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña used during the ALCS. From the Phillies, Alec Bohm donated the bat he used in Game 3 to hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history.

These and other pieces from the 2022 Postseason will be featured in the “Autumn Glory” exhibit, which will be on display through the 2023 Postseason.