Zoning Code OK’d To Divide Houses Into Apartments

Dean Votes Nay In Split Vote

By JAMES CUMMINGS • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – After a 90-minute public hearing this evening, the Village Board voted, with one nay vote, to approve a zoning code that would create more housing by easing the conversion of single-family homes into apartments.

The sole nay vote was Trustee Jim Dean, wh0 said, “I don’t know the answer” to creating more affordable housing. “It’s a tough problem” statewide and nationally, he said.

Unanimously, the Village Board also approved a six-month moratorium on construction in the lot where Dunkin’ Donuts proposed development at Walnut and Chestnut streets; Dunkin’ has withdrawn its application for that site.

The action came after it surfaced that the rezoning failed to note an anomaly there: On Linden Avenue, which runs south from Walnut, half of two properties that adjoin the Dunkin’ lots are half residential, half commercial.

The six-month moratorium will allow the study of what that might mean.