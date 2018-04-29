Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Bittersweet Symphony Bittersweet Symphony 04/28/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Bittersweet Symphony After 45 Years, Schneider Says Goodbye Catskill Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Charles Schneider takes one final bow after conducting Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5 in D minor.” Schneider took over as the music director in 1973, and has led the orchestra ever since. Now, Schneider is stepping down from the conductors podium one last time as tonight’s performance was Schneider’s last after a 45 year career with the Orchestra. Schneider’s bow was met with a rousing standing ovation from the sold out crowd in the SUNY Oneonta Hunt Union Ballroom. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related