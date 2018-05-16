HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 17

WRITERS SALON – 7:30-9 p.m. Present your writing at the open mic then enjoy a reading by featured author Bradley J. Fest. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-bradley-fest/?instance_id=979

FILM SCREENING – 6 – 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to a showing of the documentary “Screenagers: Growing Up In A Digital World” followed by a moderated conversation with Bassett Pediatrician Dr. Heavner who will present on the impact of screen use on the brain. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2800 or e-mail cooppta@cooperstowncs.org

BLOOD PRESSURE CHECK – 8 a.m. – Noon. Blood pressure checks and self navigation service offered free for National High Blood Pressure Month. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

10-10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus.

10:45-11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

12:30-1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236

COMPUTER CLASS – 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. Learn to download free ebooks, audiobooks, magazines. Class covers Overdrive, Libby, Flipster aps. Bring a device and you app store or google account login info. 3rd Floor Community Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-4432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SCIENCE WORKSHOP – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn about science topics at ScienceWorks. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Bring pets to be vaccinated or to receive their 3-year booster shot with Dr. Hager. Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, 4877 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8111 or visit susquehannaanimalshelter.org/2018-otsego-county-free-rabies-clinics/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

