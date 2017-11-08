HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOV. 9

OPENING RECEPTION – 7:30-9:15 p.m. Celebrate the beginning of Glimmerglass Film Days. Meet filmmakers, artists, experts in their fields. Includes the companion exhibition “On Arrival.” Village Hall Ballroom, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/opening-party2017

HISTORY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. John Bowers, the Director of Marketing at Hyde Hall, presents “Lights of Hyde Hall.” Kinney Memorial Library, Co. Hwy. 11, Hartwick. www.facebook.com/OtsegoIsHistory/ or call Deb Mackenzie @ (607)293-6635 or Harriett Geywits @ (315)858-2575

LA LECHE NURSERY – 10-11 a.m. Where mothers can breast feed their children among like minded mothers. Downstairs Nursery, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607)638-9058 or visit www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*otsego.county

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oneonta Job Corps, 21 Homer Folks Ave., Oneonta. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org

JOB READINESS – 5-7 p.m. Work on everything from interviewing, resume creation, job searching, more. Pre-register, space limited. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

FILM DAYS – 5:15-7:15 p.m. Screening of “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City,” about the struggle against the progressive urban planning of the 1950s. Includes after-screening discussion with film interviewee Sanfod Ikeda, professor of economics at SUNY Purchase. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/citizen-jane

HARVEST DINNER – Enjoy roast pork, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, apple sauce, more with St. Mary’s Episcopal Guild. Proceeds benefit food pantries in norther Otsego, Southern Herkimer counties. Suggested donation, $8. If attending, bring a place setting. Parish Hall, 112 Public Landing Rd., Springfield Center. Call 267-7578.

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

MUSIC AT THE MANSION – 6:30-8 p.m. Present your music then listen to featured performer Mark VanLaeys. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/music-at-the-mansion-mark-vanlaeys-2/?instance_id=889

EQUINE CARE – 7-9 p.m. Meeting for horse owners, hay growers to learn more about forage quality needs for horses, customers. Pre-registration required. Cost $10/person. Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, 17 N. Main St., Milford. Call 315-866-7920 or visit cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=608

MUSICAL – 7:30 p.m. CCS presents “Little Women” about Jo March and her 3 sisters during the Civil War as they grow up. Cooperstown Highschool Auditorium. Call 607.547.8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/4460-2/#.WfjUrltSyUk

FILM DAYS – 9:30-11 p.m. See the digitally remastered “Manhattan.” Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/manhattan

