HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day!

PARADE – 11 a.m. Celebrate Independence day. Begins in Springfield Center. Followed by Patriotic celebration featuring live music, games, great food, the 4th of July Quilt Show, activities, more. Springfield Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org/?tribe_events=springfield-4th-of-july-parade-and-celebration

FESTIVAL – 1 p.m. Celebrate Hometown 4th of July, features battle of the bands, live music, free Baseball game with the Oneonta Outlaws, arts & crafts, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. followed by after party on the main stage. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Call 607-432 0090 Ext. 106 or visit www.facebook.com/Hometown4th/

OPEN – 9 a.m. – Noon. This independence day learn about Adam Helmers run to warn the colonial army of an attack by the Indians and Tories. Find this and more about Edmeston’s early settlers. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Call 607-293-6635 or visit www.facebook.com/EdmestonMuseum/

COLOR RUN – 9 a.m. Fun 5K run for all fitness levels, ages, backgrounds. No winners or runtimes. All welcome. Cost, $25. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Call 607-432-2031 or visit www.coloroneontarun.com

CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Old fashioned party features kids’ fishing derby, frog-jumping contest, homemade icecream (chilled with ice from the ice harvest festival), field day games, vendors, music, more. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. Call 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/programs/events/independence-day/

PARADE – 10 a.m. Celebrate the independence of United States of America followed by a BBQ with musical entertainment at the Sharon Springs Central School. This years parade them is ‘Music of America.’ Start at Dairyland, 664 St. Hwy. 20, Sharon Springs. Proceeds west on Rt. 20 to the Athletic Field, Chestnut St., Sharon Springs. Call 518-860-5513 or visit sharonspringschamber.com/events/

CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate Independence day with the sites & sounds from the 1700s. Includes a militia muster, reading of the Declaration of Independence, food, traditional music. Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Independence-Day-July-4th-Celebration

PARADE – Noon. Patriotic parade down Main St. to Neahwa Park. Lineup 11 a.m. at Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432 0090 Ext. 106 or visit www.facebook.com/Hometown4th/

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author David Rapp discusses book “Tinker to Evers to Chance: The Chicago Cubs and the Dawn of America.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17199?date=0

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONCERT – 4 p.m. Independence day gathering in memory of founder Louise Porter Moore features program “Reminiscene’s & Reflections on West Side Story” featuring Maestro Charles Schneider. Potluck supper to follow. Bring a dish to share. Free-will donation, support the barn. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009-2019 St. Hwy. 80, Fort Plain. Call 518-993-2239 or visit www.windfalldutchbarn.com/quiet-concert-for-the-4th.html

BASEBALL – 6 p.m. Support the Oneonta Outlaws against Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Ray LaMontagne performs with special guest Neko Case. Cost, $55. Ommegang Brewery, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. Call 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

THEATER – 7 – 9 p.m. Production of Shakespeare’s play “Othello.” Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

CELEBRATION – 7:30 p.m. Concert featuring “Scattered Flurries” followed by 4th of July Fireworks at dusk. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Hwy. 31, Cooperstown. E-mail Springfield.July4@gmail.com

