HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 24

WILBER POOL OPENING – 1-5 p.m. The Wilber outdoor pool opens for the season. Featuring open swim, family swim from 5-7:30, and lap swimming. A great way to spend a hot day. Cost, free for Oneonta residents, $1 per child, $3 adult, $8 family. Wilber Pool, 1 Wilber Park Dr., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

COMEDY – 8 p.m. Presenting the hysterical words of Kevin Johnson and his guests, local funk reggae ensemble, Hanzolo. Tickets, $15 adults, $12 youth, seniors, and veterans. The Church, at the decommissioned Baptist Church, 2381 St. Hwy. 205, Mount Vision. www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news/

CARS & COFFEE – 8-11 a.m. Meet other car enthusiasts for a casual gathering. All vintages, marques, an interests are welcome. Excessive revving, burnouts, and such are not. Mt. Wellington Market, 7471 St. Hyw. 80, Cooperstown. www.facebook.com/CooperstownCarsNCoffee/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Get free samples of your favorite breakfast foods from the market with live music by Country & Wes 10-Noon. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

BOOK SALE – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Buy lightly used books in good condition to support your local library. Sale runs through Sunday July 2. Cooperstown Village Library. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR – 10 a.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. www.cooperstownantiquarianbookfair.com/

ART BAZAAR – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Browse the collection of gently used artwork and fine crafts for sale by artists at the Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar. Cooperstown Art Association. www.cooperstownart.com

TRUNK SHOW – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presenting “Box and Cox” (1847) by John Madison Morton and performed by some of the best actors in our area. On the Tavern Green at The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Trunk-Shows

ATHLETIC CLUB – 1-4 p.m. Headed by Aaron Macken. Activities include running, hiking, biking, weight training, and more. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

PING PONG LEAGUE – 1-2:30 p.m. Play ping pong every Saturday in June. Prizes awarded to the top 3 players. Registration required. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events or call 607.267.4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org

WOMEN’S RIGHTS – 2 p.m. Vignettes by the Templeton Players portray what it means to be a woman in the 1800’s. Attend Reverend Bush’s address on women’s place in society at 2 and participate in Carrie Finkles rally calling for equality and liberty at 2:30. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Women%27s-Rights

MOVIE CLUB – 4-7 p.m. Spend an afternoon watching a movie with friends. FORDO has thousands to choose from. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

CCS ALUMNI ASS. BANQUET – 6 p.m. Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Ave., Cooperstown. www.cooperstowncs.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

